Kola Oyelere – Kano

Mammoth loyalists of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shut down the ancient city of Kano on Thursday, to give a rousing welcome to the presidential candidate of the party Atiku Abubakar, who was in the state capital for presidential campaign rally.

This is just as the PDP’s flag-bearer during his visit to the Kano royal father, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji (Dr) Aminu Ado Bayero, reminded him that his late father, Alhaji Ado Bayero, had told them while on a visit to the Palace that he (Atiku) would be president.

According to him, “We were on a courtesy call to the palace sometime while I was the Vice President of Nigeria, then late Emir Ado Bayero said he saw among us somebody who was going to be President and who would bring greatness to Nigeria”.

He added that “late Emir Ado Bayero didn’t stop at that”.

He also went ahead to pray that the President he saw would bring sanity to Nigeria and improve its socio-economic standard.

He then emphatically said “I believed am the one mentioned by the late Emir Ado Bayero which is why it became imperative for the sitting Emir Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero to follow suit and pray for him to achieve the dreams of the late Bayero.

However, as early as 6 am on Thursday, all roads leading to the popular Sani Abacha stadium, which is not very far from the Emir of Kano’s palace were barricaded by heavy security operatives to maintain peace and order during the campaign rally.

Unprecedented crowds took over the major roads, while hundreds of supporters grace the occasion while shouting “Atiku kai Mike so” meaning “Atiku you are the one want”.

