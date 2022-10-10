2023: INEC must be apolitical ― Abia ADC guber candidate

As the 2023 general elections draw near in the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has been advised to remain apolitical in the conduct of the elections.

Fielding questions during a media parley with journalists Monday in Umuahia, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC in Abia, Bishop Sunday Onuoha commended INEC as having “shown that electoral process in the country is growing”

He advised that INEC “must outsmart politicians”, and rejected the insinuations in some quarters that PVCs are being issued only to voters of a particular party.

According to him, he will enthrone participatory governance, education for sustainable development, accessible basic health for all, effective trade and commerce as well as use faith missions for community development.

Other agenda as the governor of the state he said include attracting “international relations/ development agencies, job creation/youth and women empowerment, agriculture and rural development.

He further disclosed that he will embark on a security and social welfare package to provide digital economy and information, technology transformation and transparency and accountability for the good of the state.

Bishop Onuoha of the Methodist Church who is also the first Bishop to contest the governorship election in Abia said he will engage a traditional ruler, the clergy and the community President Generals to develop the communities in the state where democracy is domiciled.

He further advised that Political dialogue is the only way of settling the case of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is currently being detained by the DSS at Abuja.

