Labour union cautions courier, telecom companies against indecent jobs practices

The National Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees (NUPTE) has called on Couriers and Telecoms companies operating in Nigeria to eschew all practices that have elements of indecent work.

President of NUPTE, Comrade Buba Nehemiah, sound this warning when he addressed workers during the 2022 World Decent Work Day celebration in Abuja. He went on to his members will mobilise against any organisation found guilty of indecent work.

He declared that international labour laws and standards are against employers of labour treating employees or infringing on the right of workers to unionism, living wage and better living condition.

“NUPTE’s primary objective is to ensure that the social economic interest of its members is secured by way of protecting their rights in all forms of workplace discrimination, casualisation, slave labour or policies that are inconsistent with principles of decent work are eliminated.

“Most employment offered by these companies is outsourced, casualised or time-specified. It is like a taboo for workers virtually in the Couriers and Telecoms sectors to belong to a Union of their choice, doing such will automatically lead to job loss.

“Their jobs are subtly and strictly tied to their not joining a Union. NUPTE says this policy negates the international Labour Organisations’ Freedom of Association and the protection of the Right to Organize Convention, the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention which Nigeria is a signatory; Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“NUPTE as a matter of urgency call on the management of Speedaf Express SHOULD and MUST respect workers’ rights to JOIN NUPTE, and the extant labour Laws as parameters that guarantee Decent Work in its factual form embedded in it to protect and promote the rights and aspirations of our members.

“The Union strongly advises the management to stop any form of victimisation or unfair treatment to members who participated in the picket action or indicate interest in joining the Union (NUPTE) and remind the organisation that UNIONISATION OF WORKERS IS A RIGHT AND NOT A PREVILLAGE and SAY NO TO ANTI LABOUR STANCE IN THE ORGANISATION”.

The union also accused companies like GIG Logistics, Zenith Carex,_ RT.Com Nigeria, Glo, 9mobile, Airtel, and Aquila Logistic Company among others of refusing unionism.

