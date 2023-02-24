Michael Ovat – Awka

Anambra Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has completed the distribution of sensitive election materials to all the 21 local government areas of the State, for Saturday 25th, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu, who spoke to Journalists in a press conference ahead of the polls, at the INEC secretariat in Awka on Friday, said the sensitive materials were deployed in the early hours of Friday, from the Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters in the state to the 21 local government areas respectively.

“We have completed the distribution of sensitive election materials to the LGAs, ahead of the elections on Saturday.

“These materials kept at the CBN headquarters Awka, as directed from our headquarters in Abuja, have been moved to the LGAs in the state under tight security.

“We are set for the elections because we have been able to stabilise operations in the state for the exercise.

“We have deployed enough security operatives in all the council areas including the gunmen trouble LGAs.

On the report of INEC Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) reportedly found in Nnewi forest, the REC dismisses the publication, saying the investigation is ongoing to unravel the truth.

She announced that Anambra has a total of 2.5 million registered voters for the 2023 general election and that election will not hold in six out of 5,720 polling units in the state because of zero registration.

“So, I am assuring you the mouthpiece of the society that INEC in Anambra under my watch is fully ready for the election and with enough security operatives deployed for the exercise, nothing will pose a challenge to the smooth conduct of the process.

“I appealed to Anambra electorate to come out en-masse and vote for candidates of their choice,” Agwu added.





