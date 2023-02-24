By Adelowo Oladipo

Eight Senatorial Candidates of some opposition parties on Friday step down for the All progressive congress party Niger East senatorial district candidate, Senator Muhammed Sani Musa.

The eight Senatorial Candidates who are the aegis of G8 senatorial candidates said they decided to x-ray all the Candidates of respective political parties vying for the Senate and decided to endorse the Paikoro LGA-born Senator.

Spokesman for the G8 and ADC senatorial candidates, Alhaji Usman Babagiwa said after traversing the length and breath of the senatorial district, they concluded that they had many things in common and their interest is better serve by the incubent Senator .

” We observed that the current candidate of APC has achieved a lot in the last 4years of his stewardship, especially in the area of youth and women empowerment, ” he stated.

According to him, Senator Muhammad Sani Musa 313 has been a formidable voice on national discourse, sucessful and hitch free take- off of HYPADEC.

He said they decided to shelve their ambition and support the APC candidate beause of lobbying capacity to attract several project to the senatorial district and State.

” We know that, if given the 2nd opportunity he will achieve beyond expectation in his second term, having shown geniue commitment in his first term

” Consequently, we the members of G8 senatorial candidates have unanimously resolved and agreed to adopt Senator Muhammed Sani Musa as our choosen senatorial candidate”

The Senatorial Candidates that endorsed APC candidate are Alhaji Usman Babagiwa of ADC, Yakubu Aliyu Ibrahim of SDP, Mohammed Mohammed of NRM, Ibrahim Bagudu Adamu of Labour Party. Mohammed Adamu of APGA, Bawa Danlami of APP, Aminu Halidu of Accord and Mohammed Bawa Ayishi of the ADP.