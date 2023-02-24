Ifeoluwa Akinola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) less than 24 hours before the National Assembly election due to alleged anti-party activities and other violations.

In a letter conveying Kanu’s suspension, APC said it was with immediate effect.

Kalu and the Abia APC leadership and members had been at odds over claims that the former governor of Abia had been undermining and sabotaging the party in the state.

Kalu was suspended for “acts of disobedience and gross anti-party activities,” according to the letter dated February 21.

The letter was signed by the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Paul Nwabuisi; the State Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah; and the State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu.

It said that Kalu, who had been at odds with many APC leaders in Abia, “has remained unrepentant and without remorse despite several warnings.”

According to the APC, Kalu was suspended following “thorough investigations and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee established by the Igbere Ward A in Bende Local Government of Abia State.”

The APC leaders in Abia also said that Kalu was suspended because he broke Article 21B(i-v) of the APC Constitution.

The letter read in part: “You are hereby suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The former governor has been accused of working against the APC governorship candidate, Chief Ikechi Emenike.





He has also been accused of promoting the interests of the Action Peoples Party (APP), where his younger brother, Mascot Uzor Kalu, is the governorship candidate.

Meanwhile, Kalu, in an interview last Tuesday, publicly admitted and justified supporting and promoting the candidacy of his younger brother, Mascot, saying he is fit to lead the state.

Kalu also claimed that the APC governorship candidate never informed him formally that he was in the governorship race.

He also accused Emenike of abusing him and bearing grudges against him for decades, hence his reluctance to work for him.

Abia APC, which described the Senate Chief Whip as a drowning political desperado, accused him of working hard to destroy the party for his selfish interests.