The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Wednesday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to states Muslim pilgrims boards, agencies and commissions to make Hajj fare remittance.

The Friday, April 28 deadline was conveyed to the states by the NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, at a decisive and marathon meeting with Chief Executives of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/ Agencies/Commissions at the Hajj House headquarters of NAHCON in Abuja.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

A statement signed by NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, made available to Tribune Online informed that the meeting was to address critical issues hinging on remittances of Hajj fare by pilgrims in order to finalise on number of eligible enrollees for the 2023 Hajj from Nigeria.

She added that determination of the number eligible enrollees would dictate figures with which to the sign agreements with airlines.

Usara stated that the NAHCON chairman informed the meeting that the Commission would gladly work with any amount remitted by Friday deadline and subsequently sign agreements for the 2023 airlift to Saudi Arabia based on that number.

He explained that 50% down payment to the air carriers was expected upon signing of agreement, while another 35% would follow after deployment of aircraft for the airlift by the carriers.

Hassan lamented that the remittance had to take this long bearing in mind that all other arrangements depend on the confirmed number of Hajj fare payers before conclusion.

Usara noted that deadline for Hajj fare remittance had been extended on several occasions since January, 2023.

In another development, the Commissioner Planning, Research, Statistics and Library Studies, Prince Sheikh Suleman Momoh has revealed that screening of first batch of medical personnel for the 2023 Hajj will hold tomorrow, April 27, adding that orientation and other ceremonies would follow after confirmation of successful candidates.