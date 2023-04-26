The Police Service Commission, on Wednesday, approved the dismissal of three Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASPs, and the reduction in rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents and one Assistant Superintendent.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen after by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechikwu Ani after the Commission”s plenary session.

According to the statement, the Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand to an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent of Police, four Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and 12 Assistant Superintendents..

Ani explained that these were the highpoints of the 20th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held on Wednesday at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja and presided over by its Chairman’, Dr. Solomon Arase, .

He added that the Commission also approved punishment of reprimand to six Officers, one Superintendent and five Assistant Superintendents while the Plenary also approved the promotion of 109 senior staff of the Commission.

According to him, ” the Chairman of the Commission who presided over the Meeting for the first time congratulated the newly promoted staff for their success in the promotion examination but reminded them that their new status was a call to more sacrifice in their conduct of government business.

” Dr. Arase said they must reciprocate this gesture by putting in more efforts in the service of the Commission. He assured that promotion of staff will be a priority during his tenure of Office but noted that the Staff must be ready to improve themselves and be prepared for the challenges ahead.

” The Chairman also called on the Police to ensure that they work within the established laws guiding their operations. He assured them that henceforth disciplinary matters will be handled with dispatch so that Officers who are found wanting will serve their punishments while those who are exonerated are cleared to continue with their career progression without hinderance.

” The Commission Chairman thanked Members of the Commission for their commitment and dedication to the assignment at hand and assured them that he will carry everyone along in the tasking assignment of rebuilding both the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force”