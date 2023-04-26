Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo; Rotary Club of 9110 and the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the America (ANPA) have flagged off Free Medical Mission in Lagos and Ogun States.

Speaking at the ceremony at Ace Medicare Clinics yesterday in Sango Ota, Obasanjo described the Mission as a solution to the health problems of ordinary Nigerians.

He commended Rotary Club and the Association for the type of service, urging everyone to live by the 4 way test of the Club.

According to him, the world will be a better place for all and sundry if everyone lives by the test.

"I want to thank them. This type of service is unheralded and not shouted at the rooftop about but meet the needs of the ordinary people. "One of the things i like most about Rotary Club is your 4 way test. "If all rotarians or most people live by the test, what a different world it would be." He said. The Olota of Ota, Professor Adeyemi Obalanlege said the government is trying but efforts like the free mission complements that of government. He, therefore, appealed for the increment of medical missions to Nigeria because many deaths are due to inability to pay for the hospital implications. The Monarch said their efforts will save lots of lives "The Government is trying. When we have missions like this, it complements the efforts of the government. "I want to appeal to you to increase the number of medical missions to Nigeria because so many citizens have found their beyond because they could afford. "It means your efforts will save lots of lives." The Monarch said. The President, ANPA, Chinyere Anyaogu described their gesture as part of support in the spirit of volunteerism provide healthcare service to those who have none, perform education and trainings fof local team capacity building, and also involve in advocacy meeting towards addressing gaps, discussing potential practical solutions toward population benefit level. She said that care delivery is performed for indigenous patients who are unable to obtain quality healthcare by lack of access and provide skill-based workshops for capacity building. The President said the capacity building is targeted at groups in specific areas like those helping babies survive, and the stop the bleed course.

Speaking also, The District Governor, Rotary Club of 9110, Omotunde Lawson recalled she planned intervening in the lives of women with issues of Uterus Fibroids, including those who could not afford the cost of Myomectomy or Hysterectomy.

Lawson expressed her determination to intervene for 200 women and make them enjoy healthier lives.

The DG noted that this particular goal is about the only one that was becoming almost unachievable because embarking on it would be next.

Omotunde, therefore, lauded the ANPA for making her dream of providing free surgeries for the women come true and also providing many other forms of medical intervention for everyone including men and children.

“Prior to the commencement of the 2022-2023 year and in preparation for my year as District Governor, i had as one of my major goal the desire to intervene in the lives of many women who have Uterus Fibroids and could not afford the cost of Myomectomy or Hysterectomy and are just managing to live with their conditions.

“I was determined to intervene for 200 women and make them enjoy healthier lives.

“As months went by in the year, i realized that this particular goal is about the only one that was becoming almost unachievable because embarking on it would be next.

“ANPA has only made my dream of providing free surgeries for the women come true but in addition is providing many other forms of medical intervention for everyone including men and children.” She said