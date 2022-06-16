2023: FG, political class should rally round to promote national unity — APM chieftain

Former presidential aspirant on the platform of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Mr. John Aderibigbe, said there is need for the political class to rally round the government of the day irrespective of party affiliations in order to promote national unity and stabilize the country.

Aderibigbe, who is also the National President, Carrot Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NACAGPROMAN), made the call in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesperson, Mr Akinwale Kasali, stressing that there was need to solidify the nation’s fledgling democracy through programmes that would improve the nation’s economy, foster national unity and put an end to the insecurity bedevilling the country.

This was just as the technocrat and humanitarian applauded the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and other political platforms over the successes of their presidential primaries.

NACAGPROMAN president expressed delight on the peaceful conduct of all the registered parties primaries monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Aderibigbe, while making the call, sadly noted that for years now, the state of insecurity in Nigeria had been pathetic, pointing out that there was need for politicians, electorates and stakeholders to come together to bring an end to the anomalies that had made the nation a laughing stock among the comity of Nations.

“Regardless of the party that wins the 2023 Presidential Election, it is necessary for major stakeholders to come together and rebuild the nation positively with people oriented programmes that will bring development to the nation with the citizens enjoying the dividend of democracy.

“The nation has been polarized across party affiliations, religion, norms, value, tribe and the likes, it is, however, necessary for this to change if we are to have the Nigeria of our dream. We need to solidify our unity by allowing peace and tranquillity to reign supreme.

“If there is national unity, it will bring an end to terrorism, Boko Haram insurgency, secession agitation, herdsmen crisis and other issues that have put the nation in the sorry state it is,” he said.

On provision of basic amenities for the citizens, Aderibigbe said there was need for this to be readily made available for the electorates, with good healthcare services also made available at the reach of all.





Aderibigbe, who also serves as the Vice President, Amazie World Thailand and President, Amazie Africa International Co. Limited, therefore, charged President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and whoever would take over the saddle in 2023 to look inwardly and create a synergy with private sectors to further boost the economy of the country.

According to him, government should provide grants to the agricultural sector to further boost food production in the country, with private companies coming up with technical know-how for national development.