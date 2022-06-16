Mecer Inter-Ed appoints Bytes Ahead as official training partner in Nigeria

Training solutions company Mercer Inter-Ed has announced software and tech consultancy firm Bytes Ahead Ltd. as it’s official training partner for the Nigerian market.

Mecer Inter-Ed, a subsidiary of Mustek Limited and located in Midrand, South Africa is a broad-based training provider accredited with various SETAs (Sector Education and Training Authorities) and a Certified Partner for international certifications. MIE provides skills training, learnerships, and internships.

Mecer Inter-Ed provides extensive training solutions, ranging from skills development and qualification programs to international accredited certifications such as Huawei, Microsoft, Veeam, VMware, Checkpoint, CISCO, CompTIA, Python, LPI among others.

Commenting on the appointment, David Nkpoku the Chief Executive Officer said: “As a training partner with Mecer Inter-Ed, Bytes Ahead Limited is excited to inform the public of its services.”

“MIE offers various delivery training options to suit your learning style – you can choose from virtual instructor-led training, in-person instructor-led training at our center, or onsite training at your Physical Office anywhere in the country, which will allow for closed, customized classes within your organization. As a training partner with Mecer Inter-Ed in Nigeria, Bytes Ahead Ltd engages a staff of professionals in their various fields, that will provide the necessary skills, experience and certifications you need to set yourself apart in this technology driven world.”

Based in Lagos Nigeria, Bytes Ahead Ltd prides itself with the deployment of technological solutions across multiple industry verticals. The ICT firm is home to tech professionals with over a decade and a half of practical experience in satisfying clients using unbelievably modern yet simple technologies and delivering superb quality for all its services.

“100% would recommend training. I have only experienced virtual interactions, the admin and facilitators are fantastic. Knowledgeable, friendly and professional. I have received not nothing but high level quality service anytime I have had an interaction with Mecer.” – Nomake Shabangu.

In conjunction with Mecer Inter-Ed, Bytes Ahead specializes in: MICT SETA, EWSETA, SERVICES SETA, QCTO Accredited, CompTIA Authorized Partner, Microsoft Learning Partner, Huawei Authorized Learning Partner, LPI, Python, VMware, Pearson VUE Exam Centre, Check Point Authorized Education Centre, Veeam Authorized Education Centre, Virtual Instructor-Led Training, Onsite Training, and Microsoft Partner Skills Academy Programs (PSA).