2023: Emefiele’s continuous stay in office dengerous for Nigeria’s economy — Tambuwal

Sokoto State governor and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday said, Dr. Godwin Emefiele’s continuous stay in office as the CBN governor after identifying with a political party is dengerous for the Nigeria’s economy.

The aspirant stated this while playing host with Taraba PDP delegates in Jalingo.

He noted that CBN is the heart of Nigeria’s economy and needs one that is not partisan as the governor.

He called on president Muhammadu Buhari to do well for Nigeria by asking the CBN governor to immediately resign his position to save the nation’s economy.

The aspirant told delegates that Nigeria is leading to a collapse state and needs a leader that understand the dynamic of governance.

“Nigeria is heading to a collapsed state and needs a leader that understands the dynamic of governance.





“PDP is the only party that can rescue Nigeria from this situation and I want the party to present Nigeria with a candidate that would appeal to the minds of people.

“The problem of this country is the lack of our leaders’ mind for fairness, tribalism and sectionalism.

“I do not believe in tribal or religious sentiments, the growth of Nigeria is my desire, and I would ensure fairness to bring Nigerians together.

The long delay in the execution of the mambilla hydro power project is negligent for the economy of Nigeria,” Tambuwal expressed.

Governor Darius Ishaku while commenting said, Nigeria needs a leader that would take decision on the issues hampering the development of the country.

Ishaku advised the PDP to stand up to change the narrative by choosing a leader that have the desire for governance that would transform the country to better.

Earlier, Dr. Nicholas Michasa, the DG of the campaign said that Nigerians were tired of the APC government and needs one that would liberate them from the current situation.

