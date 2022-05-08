2023: I am not interested in presidential ticket of any political party, says INEC Chairman

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has dismissed the call to join the 2023 presidential race as “a preposterous proposition.”

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman in a statement at the weekend noted that Professor Yakubu was aware of insinuation in certain quarters that he could throw his hat into the ring.

Oyekanmi who assured Nigerians that “It will not happen,” said his boss would continue to refrain from any step or action “at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.”

The INEC Chairman further assured Nigerians that he remained committed to his constitutional responsibilities as the nation Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the presidential race or urging him to do so. It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.

“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.





“The Chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or ill will against, any political party or candidate.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…