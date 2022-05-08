Nigeria’s last seven years a waste —Cleric

The past seven years have been wasted and Nigeria had never been this divided, a cleric and educationist has said.

According to Reverend Samuel Akpan-Isong, Pastor of Champions For Christ Ministry in Asaba, Delta State, many Nigerians have lost faith in the country following rampant cases of kidnapping, ritual killings and all kinds of atrocities.

Reverend Akpan-Isong spoke in Asaba shortly after the church service marking the celebration of a Love Feast last Sunday.

He, however, expressed the belief that Nigeria could still find the path to greatness if the right people are elected to lead in all the tiers of government.

“Greatness would begin to manifest in the country when people are allowed to choose their leaders freely as in a true democratic practice,” he said.

He described people who found themselves in leadership positions but invest funds in foreign countries at the expense of Nigeria as unpatriotic.





“If you have any business, I expect you to mentor that business in order to attract people. I will like to submit that if anyone wants to be a leader in this country, first and foremost, he should mentor the country. By that I mean his educational pursuit and that of his children should be here. His investment and wealth should be in Nigeria. Those leaders doing the contrary and sending their children to foreign schools do not have faith in Nigeria and as such, I do not see them as leaders. This is why they are not interested in resolving the ASUU crisis because they don’t have children in Nigerian schools,” he added.

He noted that as long as the country was not willing to put the education sector in order, the country cannot move forward because, according to him, education is the bedrock of development that deserves government’s maximum attention.