Tinubu’s threat against Emmanuel affirms his autocratic tendencies — Atiku/Okowa Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has warned that the threat by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, against the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PC) and Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, is an indication of how autocratic the former Lagos governor will be if elected president.

This assertion was made in a statement on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, which berated Tinubu over what it said called for violence against the governor.

The campaign spokesperson stated: “Our Campaign condemns in very strong terms the resort to threats by Senator Tinubu, who is now trying to transfer his annoyance over his failed campaign as well as the frustration of crushing rejection by Nigerians to the PDP Presidential Campaign.

“It is pathetic that Tinubu, finding it extremely difficult to handle his impending defeat, is now plagued by deep-seated pains, frustration and anger against successful Nigerians which manifested in his attack on the person of Emmanuel.

“It is crude, to say the least, for Tinubu to have threatened Gov Emmanuel with chasing him (Emmanuel), a democratically elected governor, out of Lagos State.

Nigerians can now imagine how autocratic a Tinubu Presidency, which God forbids, will turn out as vicious, disrespectful, harassing, intimidating and subduing.

“It is however instructive to note that Tinubu is intimidated by Udom Emmanuel’s towering achievements as well as his deft management of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council which have further fortified Akwa Ibom and other states of the federation as PDP strongholds, completely impenetrable to the APC at all levels ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

It said that the Campaign has been made aware of how Tinubu expressed frustration when, upon arriving in Akwa Ibom State, “he was confronted by massive infrastructural development and citizen empowerment achieved by Udom Emmanuel, which he (Tinubu) was lacking during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State and which has compelled him to claim the achievements of his predecessors and successors in Lagos State.”

The statement further said: “Tinubu was said to have been comprehensively distressed by the heavy presence of the PDP in Akwa Ibom as well as the unshifting solidarity for the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the state, for which Tinubu became angry with Udom Emmanuel, having been faced by the futility of campaigning in Akwa Ibom State.

“In any case, it is not Udom Emmanuel’s fault that Asiwaju does not have any landmark project he can point to as his achievement as Governor of Lagos State, neither is it his (Emmanuel) fault that Tinubu was not competent enough to put together an effective team to drive his Presidential campaign which has practically collapsed.





“It is not Udom Emmanuel’s fault that Tinubu is plagued by corruption charges including a reported conviction for trafficking in narcotics for which he forfeited the sum of $460,000 to the United State, neither is it the fault of the Akwa Ibom governor that Tinubu has a record of massive looting of Lagos State resources with his many Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) companies, cases of certificate forgery, perjury, identity theft, as well as inconsistencies in age, ancestry, educational qualifications among many others.

“Furthermore, Governor Udom Emmanuel is not responsible for Tinubu’s endless gaffes, articulation errors, incoherence, many blunders, and evident disconnection from reality for which he (Senator Tinubu) has become the butt of weird jokes among Nigerians.

“It is important for Tinubu to know that Governor Udom Emmanuel cannot be distracted from his excellent performance as the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council by his (Tinubu’s) unwarranted outbursts.

“Tinubu should also know that Lagos State is not his fiefdom and he cannot determine who stays or whom he will chase out of Lagos.

“Tinubu should accept the fact that Nigerians have decided to vote for Atiku Abubakar as the next President of our country and his resort to bitter envy, threats and violence will not change Atiku’s impending victory, Insha Allah.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE