2023 Elections: NIS apprehends 303 suspected irregular migrants

In line with the Federal Government directives that non Nigerian should not partake in the forthcoming general elections, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has apprehended 303 suspected irregular migrants within Uyo metropolis, Akwa Ibom.

The Comptroller of Immigration Service in the state Command, Mrs Francisca Dakat, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after a mop up exercise in Uyo on Saturday.

According to her, out of the 303 apprehended, 285 were adult while 18 were minors.

She said that before the mop up exercise, the command had earlier carried out a sensitisation workshop for all non Nigerians resident in the state on the need to stay off the elections.

“The mop up exercise which took place in Uyo metropolis will be a continuous exercise and will be extended to all the 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

“A total of 303 suspected irregular migrants were apprehended at different locations in the state capital.

“The 303 suspected irregular migrants were profiled and 203 were confirmed Nigeriens while 100 were Nigeriens who have since been handed to their community leaders,” Dakat said.

Dakat urged non nationals who are resident in the state and those who visited for business or leisure purposes to ensure that they have valid travel documents to prevent being ran foul of immigration extant laws.

She warned non Nigerians against participating directly or indirectly in the forthcoming general elections, stressing that culprits will be punished accordingly.

She however commended the state government and other security agencies for their support to ensure success of the mop up exercise.