Again, man arrested with 29 PVCs in Kano

The Kano police command has arrested a suspect, Abdullahi Hayin Hago, over allegedly being in possession of 29 copies of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) belonging to unsuspecting members of the community which is contrary to the electoral act 2022 as amended.

This comes a few weeks after one Aminu Ali was apprehended for unlawful possession of voter cards and arraigned before Magistrate Court 70 in the State.

According to the State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Kiyawa who confirmed the arrest said that the suspect, aged 45, was arrested at Dawaki East of Dawakin Tofa Local Government area of Kano.

He disclosed that based on information and surveillance, the suspect was reportedly sighted with 29 copies of the PVCs at a business centre photo-coping the suspected cards.

SP Kiyawa however stated that the suspect has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of Kano State Police Command for discreet investigation.

Speaking after his arrest at the Criminal Investigation Department of Kano State Police Command, the suspect alleged that he was assigned by the son of Kano state governor Abba Ganduje who is also the candidate of APC for Dawakin Tofa, Rimingado and Tofa Federal constituency.

“Our Rep candidate Abba wants the Voter’s cards for empowerment of N10, 000 people who agree to vote for him, kindly give me the PVCs to continue my assignment” the suspect reiterated in his response part of which was documented in the case file.

While contacted the candidate of APC for Dawakin Tofa, Rimingado and Tofa Federal constituency, Abba Ganduje on the issue but his phone lines were off.

The state party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas said he was not aware of the situation, but promised to investigate and get back to this newspaper.





‘’Honestly, I am not aware of the arrest of any of our party members by the police on such an issue.

“You see what people fail to realise this day is with the introduction of the BVAS by INEC, no single person can make use of another person’s PVC,’’ Abdullahi Abbas said.

Commenting on the development the New Nigeria People Party ( NNPPl Chief Campaign Spokesperson, in a statement, signed Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the party had directed its legal team led by the state legal adviser Barr. Bashir Yusuf Tudunwazirchi to pursue the matter and ensure that the suspect is arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction to face the full wrath of the law.

“You may recall that we have recently secured judgment on similar case against the APC chairman of Yautar Arewa in Gabasawa local government area of Kano,” said Bature.

He then stressed the need for community members to speak out and report incidences of such nature in the spirit of protecting democratic principles.