The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has charged the new Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap, to take the issue of border security and safety of Nigerians seriously, saying “securing Nigerian borders is no longer business as usual but business unusual.”

He gave the charge while decorating Nandap as the 19th substantive Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration at a brief ceremony on Friday in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu had approved the appointment of Kemi Nanna Nandap to serve as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), effective from March 1, 2024.

She replaced Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expired on February 29, 2024. Before her appointment as Comptroller-General, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate of the Service.

The Minister noted that the safety of Nigerians was dependent on how well the Immigration service is able to secure Nigerian borders and discharge their duties efficiently.

He said there was the need to strengthen the country’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.

He urged the new Comptroller General to be a team player while also calling on both the Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs) and other top echelons of the service to give the new CG necessary support and cooperation to succeed in her new assignment.

“I believe in you, and the President believes in you,” he said, urging Nandap to come up with ingenious mechanisms for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians.