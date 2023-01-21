PDP Reacts To Endorsement Of APC Guber Candidate By Katsina Emir

Mohammed Abba Katsina

The Director Katsina State PDP Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, has reacted to the alleged endorsement of APC Guber Candidate Dr. Dikko Umar Radda by the Emir of Katsina Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

Inuwa, while answering questions from Newsmen during a press briefing in Katsina, said the endorsement was the personal view of the Emir and not the views of the entire Emirate or Katsina People.

“The Emir’s endorsement should not be regarded as a threat to PDP.”

The PDP Campaign Director maintained that, even now, if INEC placed a ballot box at the premises of the Emirate Council, Lado would defeat Dikko.

“PDP will therefore lose only the Emir’s vote but not that of others close to him or those within Kofar Soro” the Emir’s palace.

“Lado of the PDP is the only credible candidate to beat in the 2023 Gubernatorial election amongst others in the state”, Inuwa concluded.

Tribune Online recalled that the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, disclosed a couple of weeks ago when the APC gubernatorial candidate paid him a courtesy visit to seek his blessings.

The Emir said you are my blood relation; there is no way I can choose someone other than you.