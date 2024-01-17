The Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, has expressed grief over the fire outbreak in Edun area of Ilorin, Kwara State which rendered 120 people homeless.

The inferno occurred at Magaji Onikanhun compound, Edun Street, Ilorin, on Monday, 15th January 2024, completely destroying 44 out of the affected 75 buildings and a mosque.

Reacting to the disaster in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Professor Sulaiman described the incident as not only unfortunate but also saddening and quite worrisome and sympathized with the Government and the people of the state over the incident.

He lamented that many indigent people also lost their means of livelihood to the incidence, especially at this time of economic hardship, when low and middle-income earners are finding it hard to make ends meet.

“I feel the pains of my people on this sad incident and I am with them in prayers to Allah for His divine intervention of comfort.

“As people of faith, we have a strong belief that God almighty has power over everything and would see the victims through this difficult and painful moment,” he said.

While urging the State Government to be swift in giving relief material and succour to the victims, Professor Sulaiman praised the prompt intervention of the officials of the Kwara State State Fire Services for proactively confronting the inferno, which thus prevented its further escalation.

