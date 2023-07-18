The leadership of the National Assembly on Monday tasked the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) to provide knowledge for navigating the complexities of legislative practices for new federal lawmakers, who constitute 70% of the membership of the 10th National Assembly.

Senate President Akpabio stressed the need to deepen legislative knowledge and provide training for legislators, staff, and other individuals with an interest in legislative governance.

He advised the students to take advantage of the programme to develop their skills in the legislature and enhance their capacity in the different layers of legislative and democratic governance.

Akpabio said he was very much aware of the current state of education in the country and assured that the 10th National Assembly, under his leadership, would pass legislation that would raise the standard of education.

“This administration is committed to addressing the nagging issues that pertain to education instability and restiveness in our tertiary institutions.

“I wish to equally assure Nigerians that the 10th Assembly shall have, as its fulcrum, part of its legislative agenda to boost educational development, as we believe that our growth and development as a nation is proportional to the quality of our educational system,” said Akpabio, who was represented by his deputy, Jibrin Barau.

The Speaker, on his part, said NILDS, as a research and capacity-building institute, should quickly develop knowledge acquisition programmes that would enable fresh federal lawmakers to navigate the complexities of legislative processes.

He said, “The study of legislative processes is essential for any democratic society. It provides a framework for understanding how laws are made, policies are formulated, and decisions are taken in a representative government.

“The leadership of NILDS must prioritise the purpose of the establishment of the institute, which is primarily to provide targeted research input to legislative practice and procedure and bridge capacity gaps for members and staff of the National Assembly.”

The Director-General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, in his remarks, stated that a total of 107 students enrolled for various courses in the 2022/2023 academic session.

He disclosed that the number of students who enrolled for postgraduate courses at the Institute for the 2022/2023 academic session is 27 higher than that of the 2021/2022 academic session.





He urged the students to exhibit a high sense of discipline while undertaking the programme, warning that “the Postgraduate Programme will not award its degree to students who are found wanting in character and learning.”

