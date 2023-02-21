Lawrence Bajah – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have concluded arrangements for the use of the Abuja International Conference Center (ICC) as the National Collation Centre for the 2023 general elections.

The decision was taken Monday, during a meeting between officials of the FCT Administration led by the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, and a delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission led by National Commissioner, Legal Services, May Agbamuche-Mba at the FCTA Secretariat, No. 1, Kapital Street, Garki I District, Abuja.

With the arrangement, the International Conference Centre has already been handed over to INEC from Monday, 20th February 2023 till 15th March 2023.

Consequently, INEC will be the only statutory body to give clearance for the movement in -and- out of the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

For safe and conducive use of the facility, FCT Administration will also ensure a stable power supply to the area, fumigate the environment, clean, and maintain the vicinity, improve external lighting, and cancel all events within the period.

Accordingly, the Permanent Secretary during the meeting directed the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) and the Parks and Recreation Department to forthwith, close all Parks around the area to enable Security Agencies to fortify the area to ward off any unauthorized access.

Adesola directed that movements of commuters around the International Conference Centre be restricted for the period and appealed to residents with residential houses around the ICC to show understanding, insisting that it is a national duty.

While declaring that the International Conference Centre is ready to be used once again to host the Nation by serving as National Collation Centre, Adesola remarked that the Center is synonymous with peace.

The Permanent Secretary said the FCT Administration gathered a high calibre of professionals during the breakfast meeting, to make the job of INEC easier.

Responding, the National Commissioner, Legal Services, May Agbamuche-Mba, who led the Independent National Electoral Commission delegation lauded the proactive measures taken by the FCT Administration; saying that “indeed, the job of INEC is made easier.”





