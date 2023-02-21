By: Suyi Ayodele | Benin

The Edo South senatorial candidate under the banner of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Neda Imasuen, on Monday has called on Nigerians to define the direction the country would go in the next four years by voting the right candidates into offices.

Imasuen, who spoke at an interactive session with journalists, said that voting LP candidates provided the best opportunity for Nigeria to return to the path of growth.

The senatorial candidate said that he had gone round the seven local governments under his senatorial districts and had identified the problems facing the people and was in the right person to bring the needed succour to the people.

Noting that the presidential flag bearer of the party, Mr. Peter Obi, is in the best position to lead the country out of the present political and economic quagmire, Imasuen called on Nigerians not to miss the opportunity of bringing the needed change to the country.

“As we go for the polls on Saturday, we should reflect on why we are doing so. This election will define the direction and the way forward for our country. We need to change the course of our direction to a good one.

“The problems of insecurity, inflation, unemployment and many others that are bedevilling the nation can be solved by voting the right people into office. We must vote for people who are competent, knowledgeable and respect the rule of law.

“The present government has been in the forefront of flouting out law and that is why we are at the moment. Are we better off than we were 15 years ago? The answer is no. So we must start to vote for the right people in power.

“As a party, we will engage the people and find enduring solutions to all these problems”, Imasuen added.

Imasuen noted that he has a good chance of winning the election due to his interaction with people in the senatorial district, adding that he would bring his experience of working with Senator Mattew Urhoghide for seven years to bear.