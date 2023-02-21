By: Adetola Bademosi, Abuja

Ahead of the general elections on Saturday, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed over 200,000 Corps members as Adhoc staff.

It said Corps members represent over 75 percent of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) adhoc staff for the poll.

The NYSC’s Director General, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed made the disclosure in Abuja on Wednesday, while briefing journalists on the Scheme’s preparedness for the forthcoming general elections.

He said: “Over 75 percent of the adhoc staff are the Corps members. So we are making use of over 200,000 Corps members for this exercise. They form a bulk of the adhoc staff. We will give the best that we can give.”

He said those to participate in the elections have already been trained by INEC officials both in and outside orientation camps.

His words: “Those who are participating in this election have already been trained. Some of them are trained outside the camps. Those who just passed out were trained by INEC officials in the camp. Proper training has been given to them, guidelines were given to them. They have been well informed and they are ready to give their best.”

He said in return, the NYSC has put in place measures to ensure Corps members’ security during and after the elections.

Ahmed said part of the effort was meeting with heads of security agencies to ensure that they are secured.

“What is fundamental for me to also mention is the security of these Corps members. Since I took over, I have met with the IG of Police, the DSS, I have met with the NSCDC, I have equally met with the INEC and every hand is on deck to ensure that the Corps members are secured

“We were assured by INEC that they will carry these Corps members to their respective places of assignment and bring them back safely from wherever they are picking them from,” he said.





In the same vein, the DG warned Corps members against collection of any form of gratification from politicians during the election.

“For the welfare of these Corps members, the INEC has promised to provide them with sleeping kits and whatever they need for the elections.

“What I want to warn Corps members about is that they should be careful in whatever environment they find themselves in. They should not accept any gift from any politician. They must not accept any food from anybody. As they go, they should carry at least their service support. Any form of gratification or gifts, we don’t expect any Corps member to accept,” he added.

He further added that the scheme has established a distress call centre at the headquarters where Corps members can call in case of emergency for the period of the election.