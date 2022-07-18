2023: Diaspora group to storm Nigeria for Atiku

A forum of Nigerians in the Diaspora, Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The group which promised to galvanize moral and financial support made the declaration in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja.

Director-General and Vice President of the DVND, T A Sule and Prince Anozie Ugenyi, who signed the statement noted that the former vice president has always been supportive of Nigerians with legitimate means of livelihood and the next general elections were payback time to reward him.

They further declared that the PDP presidential candidate remained the one political leader whose every action and utterance, have reflected an understanding of Nigeria’s deep-rooted challenges.

“It is to this end that we have decided to mobilize our relatives back home to get their PVCs and go out in their numbers to exercise their franchise in order to guarantee a safer, more united and prosperous country.

“We also hereby declare to raise requisite funds to support this project as we all look forward to one day returning to a safer, more united and prosperous country.

“It is an exciting certainty that we who live in other countries share Atiku’s vision of an all-inclusive plan for us. We know that with leadership such as he will offer, the institutions responsible for the same will ensure our voting rights as early as 2027. We know that where there is a will, a way becomes inevitable.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our numbers are legion and we are deploying the same to ensure every one of us matches his desires with actions to the realization of a Nigeria of our dreams.”

While describing Atiku Abubakar as a unifier and bridge-builder, the group expressed excitement over the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, respectively, saying “their ticket has upped the prospects of getting Nigerians in the Diaspora to start voting in National elections as early as 2027.

“We extend our warm felicitations to all the presidential candidates and their running mates on their emergence to fly the flag of their various political parties in the 2023 presidential election.

“We affirm that Atiku and the choice of Okowa as the Vice Presidential candidate go to demonstrate the ability of the duo to immediately set to work in unifying the various cracks in the Nigerian polity, the reframing of the security architecture to stem the nightmarish bloodletting has been witnessed in all the zones of the country, rejig the political structure and devolve more power and resources to the states and local governments; lead a charge in the revolutionary development of education in Nigeria, and propel the country into an economic upward trajectory as was the case between 1999 and 2007.

“We are particularly excited about the Atiku/Okowa ticket as we see the two gentlemen to have consistently shown commitment to a unified and prosperous Nigeria where every citizen, regardless of their creed they, tribe or tongue nor their social status is discriminated against.”

