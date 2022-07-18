Flood: Bauchi Govt calls on FG to come to the aid of affected victims

As flood ravages communities in Bauchi State leading to loss of lives, houses, farmlands and other valuables, State Governor, Sen Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir has called on the Federal Government to immediately come to the aid of the affected victims warning against using politics in humanitarian affairs.

The governor was speaking on Monday when he visited Darazo, headquarters of Darazo LGA to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the flooded communities ravaged by the flood disaster last weekend.

Though he said that he had earlier sent some government officials to visit the affected area, the Governor said that he decided to come himself so that he will have first-hand information about the extent of the damage.

Bala Mohammed said that addressing the humanitarian needs of the citizens of the country should be done regardless of their political or regional affiliations. Giving assistance should not be politicized.

The Governor continued, “We heard that some people are going around campaigning with what belongs to the people for votes. You should know that Bauchi Voters will only vote for people they have tried and trust, hence, politics is never a do-or-die affair.”

The Governor then called on Federal Government to come in and assist the victims of floods in Darazo, Kirfi, Gamawa and other affected LGAs in the state by directing National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant humanitarian agencies to act promptly.

The governor said that “I will personally write to call on the federal government to come in considering the magnitude of the flood as it affects many parts of the state like Kirfi, Gwaram and Gololo among others.”

He however expressed happiness that no life was lost in the incident and promised them that relief packages will be made available to all the affected communities.

The Governor lamented that the flooding occurred as a result of water that accumulated outside the town as a result of the ongoing construction work noting that next time, “We will have to consider the environmental effect of works before starting it. We are very sorry for the damage and we take full responsibility for it.”

Bala Mohammed however expressed sadness over the act of siphoning money meant for assistance to the people by some unscrupulous individuals who have been with a federal obligation.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Darazo local government, Adamu Bello appreciated the concern shown by the Governor to the people of the local government since the occurrence of the incident.

The Council Chairman while acknowledging the efforts so far made to bring succour to the affected people, called for more assistance as many of them have become homeless and taken refuge in public places and with relatives.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Flood: Bauchi Govt calls on FG to come to the aid of affected victims