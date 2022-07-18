Omah Lay: I had sex with my therapist and my depression got worse

Nigerian hip-hop sensation, Omah Lay has disclosed his struggles with chronic depression that almost claimed his life.

The 2020 Headies Next rated award winner who took to his official Twitter account to share his struggles with depression said he was at a time on the verge of death.

“I wanna spill my heart on this app like this like this.

“Boy Alone might be the last time y’all will hear me cry on a song, On G I was dead ass down, insecure, scared, depressed, losing my mind like I was literally gonna kill myself”, he tweeted.

The Rivers State-born singer continued that his depression intensified after having sex with his therapist.

“My depression became worse after I knack my therapist”

The “Boy-alone” singer also admitted to receiving a lot of hatred from people who used to show him love in the past.

“People I used to look up to stoped showing me love. I looked at people in the eye and saw doubt, disrespect and hate on G I lost myself. Maybe I was just overthinking I don’t know.”

Omah Lay also said he got his heart broken by his girlfriend at midnight, an action that compounded his struggles with depression.

“My babe serve me breakfast for midnight I wan craze”

However, the singer said he got back on track after wrapping up the recording of his new album, “Boy Alone”

“I felt like I lost it until After I finished recording Boy Alone, I listened to myself and realized I’m one of the hardest shittt African music have ever seen!!”

Omah Lay released his debut album ‘Boy Alone”, on Friday, July 15, 2022.