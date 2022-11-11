2023: Deji Doherty urges Nigerians to return PDP to power

Chairman, Lagos State chapter of Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Deji Doherty, has said that it is time for Nigerians to return the party to power at the Federal and also vote it in to take over Lagos for the first time since 1999.

Doherty said this on Friday while speaking at the inauguration of the campaign council at 10 Degrees Event Center, Oregun, Ikeja, noting that the nation was now at the threshold of another era of epochal journey to a very challenging election season.

This was just as he declared that the PDP was offering to Lagosians the best joint ticket for the 2023 Presidential Poll in both Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, whom he described as pan-Nigerians, and were very well experienced, resourceful and healthy.

“I make bold to say they are way ahead of anyone being paraded by the other parties, and will get to work immediately they become elected at the February 25, 2023 general elections” he said.

Doherty, who is also chairman, Lagos State chapter of PDP, however, said leaders and members in the state needed to work very hard in conjunction with other state chapters of the party to return PDP to power at the federal level, for the good of the country and the Nigerian people.

He equally tasked Lagos chapter of PDP to “make a difference” for the first time since 1999 and win the state for the party in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

“The threshold on which we as members of the great Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State are gathered here now, as I will like to view it, is a stark reminder to us all that our party has for the past seven and a half years been kept out of government at the centre, and we need to work very hard in conjunction with other PDP state chapters to return our party to power at the federal level, for the good of our country and the Nigerian people.

“Another very critical reminder of today’s event is that we as a party has since the beginning of the current democratic dispensation in 1999, we’ve missed governing our dear Lagos State, making us unfortunately the only state chapter in the South West that has not governed the state.

“The challenge before us today, therefore, is to work hard and reverse the electoral misfortunes that I have called your attention to.

“We must make a difference in the Lagos State chapter and win the state for our great party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections,” he said.

“Today, we are witnessing the inauguration of the twin-structure of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and the Presidential Campaign Management Committee (PCMC).

