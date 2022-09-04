2023: Dabiri-Erewa urges Nigerians living abroad not to be disappointed about Diaspora voting

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has enjoined Nigerians living in the Diaspora not to be disappointed that they won’t be participating in the 2023 general elections.

Dabiri-Erewa made the call during the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA) held at the Nigeria Consulate in New York on Saturday evening and monitored virtually by newsmen in Abuja.

NIDCOM chairman, who also spoke virtually, urged them to intensify effort to engage the National Assembly so that Diaspora voting could be passed into law, adding, “I know that you can’t vote in 2023, but don’t be disappointed. Rather, you need to work harder to lobby the National Assembly to make it possible for the Diasporans to be able to vote. However, you have the voice and use your voice to urge all eligible voters to vote,” she said.

It would be recalled that members of the National Assembly recently voted against the Bill seeking to provide for Diaspora voting in the constitution.

Dabiri-Erewa, however, cautioned the Diasporans against flouting the Nigerian laws in their bid to raise campaign funds in support of presidential candidates of their choice and urged them to ensure that they observe the laws in Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of NIDOA, Tope Esan, said the organisation’s mission is to promote the spirit of patriotism, networking, and cooperation among Nigerians in the Diaspora for their individual and collective success in the countries of the Americas where they reside.

He said they are also on mission to mobilise the vast resources of manpower, technological know-how and wealth of knowledge among Nigerians in the Diaspora towards building a greater Nigeria.

According to Esan, the present board, after a SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat) Analysis, identified a 3-pronged approach to the present challenges facing the organisation.

Some of the activities at the event include a morning breakfast meeting with state’s legislators, an afternoon AGM session of members and chapters represented and an evening gala and dinner for members and the community at large.

Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku’s Creation —Melaye, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman





2023: Dabiri-Erewa urges Nigerians living abroad not to be disappointed about Diaspora voting

Tinubu Sympathises With Ganduje Over Kano Building Collapse

2023: Dabiri-Erewa urges Nigerians living abroad not to be disappointed about Diaspora voting