Ten productive things to do when bored

Boredom does not have to stop your productivity. Sometimes, you find yourself with spare time on your hands, and no pressing tasks need to be done.

When you are bored and not sure what to do, this can be a great moment to nurture your personal or professional development. Here are 10 productive things to do when bored.

1. Journaling

Journaling is a productive activity that can help you get rid of boredom, whether you are feeling bored at home or at work. You don’t need much to start a journal. You just need some writing materials to get started. If you are looking for what to write in your journal, you can start with mental health journal prompts or self-discovery questions to get to know yourself better.

2. Prepare a meal for your family

Another thing you can do when bored is cook for yourself or your family. You can also use the opportunity to learn how to bake cakes, doughnuts, cookies, and so on.

3. Reading

Sometimes, you will not feel like writing anything when you are bored. Try reading. Reading is never a waste of time. You are drastically improving your memory whenever you read. You can start with your favourite books.

4. Go On A Long Walk

You can decide to scroll from your house to the next street or a friend’s house. Or you can even go to places you have not had time to visit.

5. Learn Something New

Instead of wasting your time doing nothing, use your free time at work or at home to learn something new. You can watch Youtube videos to learn different ways to cook your favourite meal or browse the internet for inspiration.

6. Listen to music

Music is the language of the soul. Music helps to get rid of boredom. Take time to listen to your favourite artist and equally learn new songs.





7. Plan Your Activities

Instead of lying or sleeping all day as a result of boredom, use the opportunity to plan your activities for the remaining day, week, month, and even year.

8. Blogging

If you are a blogger, writing a new blog post, updating your old posts, or sending a newsletter to your subscribers is another meaningful thing you can do anytime you are idle.

Blogging will bring more money into your account. So, don’t just sit or lie down staring at your laptop. Blog!

9. Make A Research

Another productive thing you can do when bored is research. Make a research on the project you have at hand, your business field, and other areas that will improve your skills at work.

