2023: CPPM hails INEC for extending deadline of PVC collection

A civil society organization, Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM,), has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending the deadline for collection of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by one more week, urging Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the extension period to collect their PVCs enable them vote in the 2023 general elections.

It would be recalled that the original date for the termination of the collection of PVCs was 29th of January 2023, but INEC extended the deadline date to Sunday 5th February, 2023.

Executive Director of the group, Nelson Nelson Ekujumi, gave this commendation on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

CPPM, in particular, commended INEC, “for it’s patriotism and commitment to participatory democracy by the extension of one more week for PVC collection to allow for more people to be able to exercise their franchise in the 2023 General Elections.”

Beside calling on Nigerians not to “miss the Golden opportunity of being active deciders of the political destiny of Nigeria by ensuring that they collect their PVCs,” the Civil Society Group also called on them to continue to keep faith with democracy and ignore the despicable antics of agents of destabilization whose only agenda was to incite chaos through lies, falsehood and misinformation with regards to the collection of the PVC and the 2023 polls.

CPPM also called on INEC to remain resolutely focused to its core mandate and refused to be distracted by the plots of enemies of democracy who had failed and would continue to fail in the nation’s democratic journey.

