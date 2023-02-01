INSECURITY: Involve local security organisations to work with Amotekun, Gani Adams tells South-West governors

“They should empower the local organisations and the Amotekun, they will complement the effort of…

The Aare Ona kakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams on Tuesday has charged the South-West governors to involve local security organisations in securing their zone to achieve meaningful results in tackling insecurities.

He called on Osun, Lagos, Ogun, and Ekiti state governments to sufficiently empower local security organizations to boost their activities in the zone.

Adams, who made the charge on Tuesday during the 2023 Oodua festival at Yoruba Holy-city, Ile-Ife Osun state said, “all countries have their security challenges and they look into adequate measures to protect themselves”.

He however maintained that, Amotekun and other local security organisations should be empowered by the government to sustain the cultural identity of the Yoruba race which is always a thing of honor and pride.

In his displeasure, Adam said, the governors have based their sources of income on the allocation from the federal government which ought not to be

The OPC leader, therefore, charged them to develop tourist centers in the southwest to reclaim the lost glory of the Yoruba race.

According to him “There is no country that did not have its security challenges, they manage it and make sure that one of the sectors that earn them more money is tourism, in the southwest now we are managing the insecurity situation and the state government should do everything possible to protect foreign and local tourists.

“We have thousands of tourists destination in the southwest but our governors did not look into that, their mindset is to be collecting money in Abuja every month, we cannot continue like that and grow.

“They should empower the local organisations and the Amotekun, they will complement the effort of the police and other government security, security is not about the government alone all hands must be on deck to make sure we have adequate security, so definitely the government should coordinate local organisation, Amotekun, and Nigeria police to achieve a very good resource.

“I think the commissioners of police have their initiatives and the governor have their way of solving their problems. Oyo state was the first state but, they boost the Amotekun, they mobilized up to three thousand and give them all equipment and they have been doing well in Oyo now and Ondo.





“Amotekun is doing well but its activities are not well pronounced in Osun and Ogun states like Oyo and Ondo. We have to use what we have to achieve what we want”.

“The reason for celebrating the Oodua festival is to seek the blessing of our ancestor and progenitor-Odudua.,It is also our way of sustaining the cultural identity of the Yoruba race”.

“Ile-Ife is our ancestral home and the best ,we can do as culture promoters is to always be in touch with Ile Ife, which is the source and cradle of the Yoruba race,” he added.

