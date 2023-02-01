PDP National Chairman mourns Tambuwal’s aide death

”She is one of the few women in the state that contributed towards building a greater place for…

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorcha Ayu has commiserated with Governor Aminu Tambuwal and people of Sokoto state over the death of Hajiya Aisha Maina, Special Adviser on Female Education Board to the Governor.

Ayu in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, and made available to newsmen in Sokoto described Maina’s death as a great loss to the state, PDP and the nation at large.

He said Maina lived an exemplary life of humility, generosity and hard work for her children, family and community with devotion to God that endeared her to many people in and out of the country.

”She is one of the few women in the state that contributed towards building a greater place for the less privileged persons; extending frontiers of peace, unity and cohesion by participating actively in political orientation around the North and nation in general.

”It’s indeed a painful exit for the people of Sokoto state and nation in general,” Ayu said.

The National Chairman prayed for Almighty God’s forgiveness unto her soul and expressed heartfelt condolences to Governor of Sokoto state, PDP, good people of Sokoto state and her entire family members over this irreparable lost.

It was recalled that Maina died at Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto Teaching Hospital shortly after attending PDP Presidential campaign rally on Tuesday in Sokoto.

