2023 census: NPC develops training strategy for workforce

As the country prepares for the 2023 housing and population census, the National Population Commission (NPC) said it has developed a comprehensive training strategy for the workforce that will participate in the exercise.

It said the strategy is aimed at identifying the appropriate training skills required to achieve the desired learning outcome during the implementation of each activity in the census.

The Commission’s Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, made the disclosure while declaring open the Training of Trainers (ToT) national level workshop for the 2023 Population and Housing Census on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, this became imperative considering the Commission’s resolve to conduct a fully digitalised census exercise, hence the need for the workforce to be employed to be adequately equipped with the necessary skills needed for the responsibilities that may be assigned to them.

He identified the strategies designed to include self-learning study, an online virtual training with monitored simulated hands-on and in- person classroom training.

Kwarra noted that the training aims at preparing the top-level trainers for a standardized census training, adequately teach the concepts and definitions for the 2023 PHC and providing clear guidelines for the field enumeration procedures for the PHC provide robust instructions on the use of the census data collection applications and provide first-hand guides for the census field operation.

“In preparation for the 2023 census the Commission has introduced new technologies such as CensusPAD and CSPro to ensure that the 2023 Population and Housing Census is credible, reliable and acceptable.

“The geospatial and infrastructure data, as well as the enumeration form, shall be uploaded on the tablets, also called Personal Digital Assistant (PDA), which are ultra-portable computers that can run a variety of software programs. Based on the above, the data collection in the 2023 Population and Housing Census shall be through Computer Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI)”.

Promising a hitch-free census, Kwarra noted that the conduct of the workshop and the training of facilitators is the commission’s strategy of making sure that the journey they make towards the next Census is strong and error-proof.

“For us in the Commission, getting the 2023 Population and Housing Census right is not just an option but an absolute necessity in our quest to deliver a credible, reliable, acceptable and verifiable 2023 census.

“The Commission will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the 2023 Census is carried out meticulously, professionally and scientifically.

“The Commission wishes to assure Nigerians and the International community of its readiness to conduct a credible, reliable, and acceptable 2023 Population and Housing Census”. He added.

Chairman Census Committee, Dr Ipalibo Harry on his part, said the training is expected to keep the participants abreast with the methodology of 2023 PHC, acquaint them with the census concepts and re-school them on the imperatives for the success of the 2023 PHC.”

Harry noted that the Commission is at the final and critical stages of its preparation for the 2023 PHC, thus training the census functionaries was crucial





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE