Labour Party Nat’l Chairman should be held responsible if…, group raises alarm

“if anything goes wrong in this forthcoming election, Abure must be held accountable”

Some members of the Lagos Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) have sounded the alarm over “unseemly attitude” of the party’s national chairman, Dr Julius Abure, that they consider detrimental to the chances of their presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The group accused the LP national chairman of sabotaging their efforts in the State adding that “if anything goes wrong in this forthcoming election, Abure must be held accountable”.

The spokesperson, Comrade Omooba in a WhatsApp broadcast titled “SPECIAL LETTER TO FELLOW OBIDIENTS IN LAGOS”, which was obtained by Tribune Online, alleged the national chairman refused to release INEC code for the upload of PUA (Polling Unit Agent) forms when contacted.

ALSO READ: 2023: Why Nigerians will choose Labour Party over APC, PDP—Abure, LP chair

Read the letter below:





When contacted, the LP national chairman refused to comment on the matter as he could not pick up his calls on several attempts made by our reporter.