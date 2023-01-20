Buhari mourns Professor of Medicine, Ogunlesi

The President urged approximation of the legacies of the medical doctor, who scored many firsts, including Nigeria’s first Head of Department of

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared the pain of loss with Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), family members and friends of Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Theophilus Oladipo Ogunlesi, who made history in 1965 as Nigeria’s first Professor of Medicine.

This is according to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Friday, which informed that the President sent condolences to the academia, and professional colleagues of the medical doctor and scholar, who started on the path of a medical doctor at Yaba College of Medicine in 1947 and advanced his career at the University of London, 1953, where he qualified as a registered Medical Officer in England.

President Buhari affirmed that Prof. Ogunlesi brought pride and honour to Nigeria in scholarship and practice, training many students that have become Ministers of Health, Vice Chancellors of universities, and medical practitioners in different specializations, serving in various parts of the world.

The President urged approximation of the legacies of the medical doctor, who scored many firsts, including Nigeria’s first Head of Department of Medicine University College Hospital, Ibadan, inaugural Director of the Ibarapa Community Health Programme, and first President of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and God’s comfort for the family.