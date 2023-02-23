By: Saheed Salawu

Youths in the Ikorodu Division of Lagos State on Wednesday converged to declare their support for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the elections on Saturday and March 11.

The youths expressed their support for the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu; the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district, Adetokunbo Abiru; the member of the House of Representatives for Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Honourable Babajimi Benson and other candidates of the party.

The meeting, where the endorsement was expressed, was convened by the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Lagos State Chapter and co-hosted by Mr Eniola Adeyemi (Wake Up).

The event was attended by Honourable Babajimi Benson; Chief Kaoli Olusanya, Mr Sesan Daini and Honourable Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba.

Also in attendance were Mr Bola Mabumi, Lagos Democrats members, Ikorodu Ambassadors, representatives of the party’s youths and other youth stakeholders in the Ikorodu Division.

Ikorodu has a history of following the path of the progressives and stakeholders at the meeting attributed the latest endorsement of the APC to the achievements and projects recorded in the division, including Imota Rice Mill and Oba Sekunmade Road.

