2023: Awujale, other Ijebu obas endorse Abiodun for second term

Politics
By Olayinka Olukoya | Abeokuta
2023: Awujale

Royal fathers in Ijebuland, on Monday, unanimously endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun for a second term in office.

Leading other monarchs, the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona said: “You have worked assiduously these past three years and three months and you have justified why you deserve a second term in office.”

Oba Adetona spoke through his representative, the Dagburewa of Idowa, Oba Yunusa Adekoya, at the commissioning of Igan Road at Ago-Iwoye, in Ijebu North Local Government Area.

“The message is clear. You have done very well by fulfilling the promises made to us in 2019. 2023 is sure and our people will vote overwhelmingly for you,” he said.

Also endorsing the governor for another term, the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba AbdulRasak Adenugba, said though he’s not a politician, the people of the ancient town “have come to tell me that it is Dapo Abiodun they want and not anyone else. You have restored confidence in government and for keeping the promises made to us during the electioneering campaign,” he stated.

Ebumawe used the opportunity to appreciate the governor for embarking on reconstruction work on the road linking the University town to other Ijebu and Remo towns and villages.

The Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebajo, reaffirmed the stance of other monarchs in Ijebuland, stressing: “In the short period I have been an Oba, you have changed my perception about politicians as liars. Your words have been your bond. I can see development you’ve brought into our towns.  We love you and our people have told me that year 2023 is yours without equivocation.”

