Don’t leave PDP because of Obi, Nnamani tells constituents

Former Enugu State Governor and Senator representing Enugu East Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has counseled his constituents against succumbing to pressure to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party because of its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

In a statement made available to journalists, on Monday, he advised them to remain steadfast with the PDP and its candidates in the quest to restore hope and emancipate the people from deprivation.

Nnamani warned against what he called “Greek gifts from the Obi-dients canvassers” as he observed that it would negatively affect the PDP’s chances to produce state governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly.

Nnamani likened the “Obi-dients” movement to the story of “the tortoise who borrowed feather from other animals to enable it fly to attend a feast only to appropriate what belongs to everyone to himself alone, claiming to be everybody.”

“That is exactly what they want, to borrow from everybody and turn round to appropriate everything. Do not give them your feathers, let them stay on the ground where they belong. Your feathers are the structures they need. Call their bluff.

“Our party and platform is PDP. We must stand firm. We must not be swayed by the Obi-dient sentiments and vote Labour Party. If we blur the distinction, it will be difficult to reverse.

“Remember these Obi-dients advocates are noisy, loud, intolerant, proselytizers, condescending but less than 0.25 percent of over 200million Nigerian population. At least Osun state 2000 votes for Labour Party bears it out.

“Why should we establish foundation and beech head for others. We cannot allow Obi-dients to inherit our labour in the PDP. In battle, do you give invaders your beech head to land and now seek to drive them away. We have to be on the alert because they are luring us into false sense of complacency using subterfuge.

“The boundaries are clear, so also the differences, we are Ebeano and our political party is PDP, our symbol is umbrella not Labour Party.”

