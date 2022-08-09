Akure/Ado Ekiti Road: Transport Minister seeks urgent action on road construction, visits Fashola

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to expedite action on the reconstruction of the Akure/ Ado Ekiti road which links Ekiti and Ondo state saying the residents have been facing agony on the route.

Adegoroye who made this appeal during a visit to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, in his office in Abuja, said the people of Ondo and Ekiti states have continued to experience pain due to the bad state of the road and therefore need a respite.

In a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said Adegoroye explained to the Works and Housing Minister that the dualisation of the road had been awarded by Federal Government in 2020.

According to him, the project for the dualisation of the road was awarded by the federal government to Dantata and Sawoe in 2020 for N22 billion but the contractor has not commenced the project due to lack of mobilisation from the government.

However, Adegoroye, who was making his second visit to the Works Minister in one month, said the poor state of the road has necessitated an urgent action from the federal government.

He told Fashola that his people would not let him rest at home until work begins on the road, promising to keep visiting the Works Minister once every week until the project takes off.

Adegoroye said the Akure / Ado road project would be the major benefit of both Ondo and Ekiti States from the unprecedented 77 road projects embarked upon by the Muhammadu Buhari Administration and currently ongoing across the country.

Adegoroye saluted the Works Minister for his hard work, forthrightness and determination in ensuring the growth of road infrastructure in the country.

Responding, Fashola said that lack of funds had made it difficult for the government to begin the project, saying the road has not been abandoned.

While commending Adegoroye for showing genuine concerns over the project, the Works Minister promised his colleague that he will do everything within his power to ensure that the project takes off in no distant time.

In a related development, Adegoroye also paid a visit to Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, to seek her assistance for young school leavers of Ondo State origin who are desirous of getting employed in the Federal Civil and Public Service.

Responding, the Head of Service, who said he was impressed with the Minister’s show of interest for his people’s welfare, disclosed that there is an embargo on employment but added that there could be a waiver in critical sectors of public service.

She however, promised to give special consideration to Ondo state when such opportunities come up.