Tinubu donates 370 bags of corn flour in Zamfara 

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated 370 bags of corn flour and N500,000 to Zamfara State Female Ulamah Association in Gusau.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Yusuf Idris Gusau and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday.

The donation was made by the Zamfara State Presidential Campaign Council Coordinator, Senator Kabiru Garba during a one-day seminar organised by the Zamfara State Female Ulamah Association in collaboration with the Zamfara State Zakkat and Endowment Board.

The theme of the event tagged “Islam and Politics: A tool for National Development” was held at the board’s Multi-Purpose Hall, Gusau.

Senator Kabiru Garba who served as a Special Guest at the seminar charged Islamic Scholars to educate people, especially Muslims on the need to elect credible leaders that will ensure national development according to the teachings of Islam where all people live in harmony.

He said the Ticket of Tinubu/Shattima is a well-balanced one that will guarantee freedom of religion and worship to all beliefs across the country.

According to him, those against the ticket are hypocrites who have only bent on destabilising the political arrangement of power shift from one region to another.

The Presidential Campaign Coordinator charged Islamic Scholars in the Country to intensify efforts in preaching peace, unity and justice that will lead to the complete return of peace in the country.

He described females in Da’awa as one of the Islamic tools that will mobilize and educate the electorate in the forthcoming elections and lead to the enshrinement of credible leaders like Tinubu/Shattima and unify the country politically, economically and Socially.





Marafa also commended Governor Matawalle for his constant support and encouragement of all Islamic activities in the state.

Marafa who was represented by Mallam Aminu Jelani then thanked the organisers for inviting him to such a very important and educative seminar that has a direct bearing on mankind in the political arena.

The Seminar was attended by Sheikh Ahmad Umar Kanoma, Sheikh Abubakar Muhammad Sodangi, Sheikh Dr. Aliyu Sani Jangebe and many Islamic Scholars within and outside the State.