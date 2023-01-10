Army arrests IPOB female member ‘terrorising’ Enugu

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in

Amaka Onah, a 22-year-old female lady with allegiance to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), has been arrested by security operatives in Igboeze South Local Government Area (LGA) in Nsukka, Enugu.

According to reports, Onah confessed to have killed at least five people including one Igwe Baniko whom they equally burnt down his filling station.

She further stated that one Duri who is currently at large was the mastermind of their dastardly deeds.

Nigerian Tribune sighted pictures of decomposing body parts of the criminals’ slain victims, but they are too gory to share.

IPOB, which campaigns for the secession of southeastern Nigeria where the majority are of Igbo ethnicity, has been accused of terrorism by Nigerian authorities, although the group constantly refutes the allegation.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja, where he has been held since June 2021 following his arrest in Kenya, despite a court order for his release.