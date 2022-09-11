2023: APC will overcome its internal discontent ― Senator Adeyemi

Ahead September 28 kick-off of campaigns for elective offices and amidst the internal discontent in the ruling, All Progressives Congress, a chieftain of the party, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has said disaffection within the rank of the party chieftains was nothing to worry about.

Certain chieftains of the party have since openly rejected the single faith ticket of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima both who incidentally are Muslims.

Further checks revealed that some of the other 22 presidential aspirants who contested for the presidential ticket at last June’s presidential convention won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu have since refused to associate with the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja.

A meeting slated for Transcorp, Hilton Hotel Abuja penultimate week was hurriedly postponed, owing to the indifference of the majority of the presidential aspirants invited.

Further investigation revealed that the APC National Working Committee led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu also expressed strong reservations over its alienation in the running of the presidential campaign office by loyalists of the presidential candidate.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend, the Senator representing Kogi West, however, said there was nothing to worry about.

He maintained that there was no friction, as all power blocks have agreed to work with the party standard bearer, Senator Tinubu.

He said: “The party’s leadership is looking into it. It will make its position known on the thrust of the campaign. But which of these political parties have national acceptance? It’s the APC. Why is it that the APC insisted on zoning the presidency to the South? National unity.

“Why was it difficult for the PDP to zone the presidency to the South? Insensitivity, it doesn’t matter to them. I want to appeal to those aggrieved in the PDP to cross over to the APC. APC is the only true national party that is available today. We all know the two dichotomies – the North and South.

“There is no crisis and for those aggrieved, the party will get to them, because there is still time to hold consultations and bring people on board. “The election, we still have about five months ahead. Everybody wants to be part of the APC because that is the winning party.”





He further disclosed that consultations were ongoing to allay fears of those who have expressed concern over the single faith ticket. He noted that both Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima are patriotic Nigerians who are blind to religion and ethnicity.

“If you look at Tinubu -Shettima, the two of them, they have something to offer. For you to assess an individual, you first of all look at his antecedent, what people think about him, what he has said about himself, then you draw a conclusion. The antecedent of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to me, he has the credentials required to govern Nigeria.

“He succeeded in setting the governorship structure in Lagos where Christians and Muslims rotate governorship, where Igbo, Hausas hold political positions in Lagos. It’s where you see a non-Yoruba person being a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. And this is what we need in Nigeria. We need to cement this country together.

“For me, Asiwaju laid the foundation. Nigeria requires more than ever before unity, fairness, diversification of the economy, safety of lives and property. These are the things required in Nigeria today; he has paid his dues. He was in the trenches fighting for this democracy. There is no aspect of leadership that Asiwaju is lacking.

“If you look at Shettima, I know him for 13 years now. He is a highly intelligent person, highly cerebral. I don’t see him as a religious bigot.”

