2023: APC, PDP have nothing to offer ― SDP candidate

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency in the 2023 general election, Mr Olalere Akinrinde has said it will be preposterous for Nigerians desirous of a change to vote for any of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the next election.

Describing both the APC and PDP as same content in different bottles, that had disappointed Nigerians over the years, Akinrinde ruled that the two major parties had nothing to offer going forward.

As against the APC, PDP, Akinrinde said the SDP which is older than the two major parties and the platform that produced MKO Abiola as president in 1993 before it was annulled, is the credible party that Nigerians should vote for in the 2023 election.

Akinrinde held that the SDP offered a breath of fresh air and would bring about the development that the nation yearns for.

Akinrinde said his SDP candidature is out to fix decrepit infrastructure, under development, non-provision of job opportunities, poor representation of Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency over the years.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinrinde said: “Except we want to deceive ourselves, we cannot continue to do things the same way and expect a different result. When you look at the so-called mega parties in Nigeria, you will see that A is not different from B, B is not different from A.

“The only party that is older than the so-called giants is the Social Democratic Party (SDP). It was on the platform of the SDP that Chief MKO Abiola was elected President though he was not allowed to form a government.

“The two mega parties have disappointed Nigerians except you’re deceiving yourselves. Look at where we are now. The two mega parties are the same content in different bottles. They have nothing to offer. I devote my time to listen to them when they speak on television.”

On the nation’s economic woes, Akinrinde said the nation must desist from being a monolithic economy by boosting its production capacity.

“As long as Nigeria remains a monolithic economy, nobody can salvage the country. We don’t produce anything apart from crude oil. Even when we produce, we export and buy in dollars, we must increase our production.”