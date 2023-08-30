Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a seasoned politician and astute leader, stands as a prominent figure in Nigerian politics. His candidacy as the presidential nominee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) reflects his commitment to public service and his vision for a better Nigeria while his journey has been marked by accomplishments, challenges, and contributions to the nation’s development.

Early Life and Education

Born on October 21, Kwankwaso hails from Kano State, Nigeria. He embarked on his educational journey with a degree in Economics from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. His quest for knowledge continued as he earned a Master’s degree in Water Engineering from the same institution.

Political Rise

Rabiu Kwankwaso’s foray into politics began in the 1980s when he served in various capacities within the Kano State government. His innate leadership qualities and dedication to development led him to become the Deputy Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly. His trajectory continued upward, with roles in the federal government and the National Assembly, solidifying his reputation as a statesman with a commitment to the welfare of the people.

Kwankwaso’s two terms as the Governor of Kano State (1999-2003 and 2011-2015) were marked by a series of transformative reforms. His administration focused on sectors such as education, health, infrastructure development – evidenced by projects such as the construction of roads, bridges, and public facilities – and poverty alleviation. He also championed urban renewal efforts, enhancing the aesthetics and functionality of Kano’s urban areas.

Notably, Kwankwaso introduced the “Free and Compulsory Education” policy that significantly increased school enrollment and access to education for thousands of children.

People-Centric Policies

Kwankwaso’s leadership style is characterised by his people-centric approach. He prioritised social welfare programs, job creation, and empowerment initiatives to uplift the lives of Kano’s citizens. His commitment to the welfare of the people earned him the moniker “The People’s Governor.”

Return to the Presidential Race

Kwankwaso’s candidacy as the presidential nominee of the NNPP is a testament to his enduring dedication to public service and his aspiration to contribute positively to Nigeria’s future. His policy focus remains centred on job creation, economic diversification, national security, and good governance.





Suspension

Agency report, earlier on Tuesday, said the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the NNPP suspended its candidate in the Feb. 25 presidential election, for alleged anti-party activities. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspension is for six months.

NAN reports that the suspensions were put to a voice vote by members of the party at its special general assembly, held at the Rockview Hotels in Apapa. Meanwhile, the chairman of NNPP in Kano, Hashimu Dunguruwa described the suspension of the presidential candidate of the party as fake news.

