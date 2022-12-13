2023: Anambra youths, students to hold rally ahead of Atiku’s visit

Ahead of the arrival of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to Awka, the Anambra state capital on Thursday, December 15, 2022, youths and students have concluded plans to hold a special mega rally and summit to garner support for Atiku/Okowa presidential bid in 2023 general elections.

Nigerian Tribune learnt, the mega rally/summit, will take place on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Awka and it is aimed at enlightening youths and students across the state on the personality and qualifications of Mr Atiku, who is coveting the number one seat in the country under the PDP. The event is also expected to attract other PDP stalwarts and faithful across the state and beyond.

Expected speakers at the summit are, Her Excellency Maryam Atiku Abubakar, Senator Ben Obi, Prof Obiorah Okonkwo, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, among other guests.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Dinosaur Experience’ Awaits Politicians Banking On Rigging In 2023 —Mike Igini, Ex-REC

Whenever the history of election in Nigeria, particularly in the Fourth Republic, is written, ample space will be devoted to the contributions of the immediate past Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State…

VC Raises The Alarm As New Students Test Positive For Drugs

VICE Chancellor of Nigeria’s first Islamic faith-based university, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Professor Noah Yusuf, has advised the nation’s university vice-chancellors to screen prospective students on drug use before they mix and influence innocent ones…

Adebutu Opens Guber Campaign, Accuses Ogun Govt Of Plunging State Into Debt

THE Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu, has accused the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led All Progressives Congress (APC)…

APC Has Spoilt Christmas For Nigerians — Ayu

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised the people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that a federal government under him as president…

2023: Anambra youths, students to hold rally ahead of Atiku’s visit