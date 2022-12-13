Kurpai community men urged to support women to attend ante-natal, Hospital delivery

The Change Agents from Magama and Tilla communities have jointly commemorated the 2022 16 Days of Activism at the Kurpai community aimed at creating awareness of ending every form of Violence against women and girls at Kurpai and its environment.

At the sensitization meeting, the Change Agents discussed the negative effects of cases of Rape, Wife Battering, Denial of Women’s Economic Empowerment, Denial of Girls’ Child Education as well as Child/ Forced Marriage.

They also discussed and sensitized the community issues of Denial of Women to attend Antenatal and Hospital Delivery, Denying women to participate in Decision making and leadership positions, Neglect of Family responsibility to Women, Denial of women’s Family Inheritance, and Child Street hawking.

The Change Agents however talked more about the evil effects of the mentioned issues and how to prevent them by encouraging the people to know their rights to be free from domestic Violence of any form.

The Doctor in charge of the General Hospital, Toro, who was also the guest speaker talked about the theme of the year, which is ‘Unite Activism to end Violence Against Women and Girls.

The Doctor talked about the various forms of Violence Against Women and Girls, which need all the stakeholders to join hands together to fight it to its end.

He further emphasized more on rape cases which have become a menace in the community and need urgent attention; he explained to the members of the community the reporting channel for rape cases and urged them to allow justice to prevail whenever there are cases of rape.

He also called the attention of men and women in the community to the need to support women to enable them to attend ante-natal Clinics and hospitals for delivery.

He said that there are many benefits of attending ante-natal and hospital delivery, which can prevent heavy bleeding and sudden death during delivery.

The Hardo of Toro and the community head of Kurpai appreciated the efforts of the WFWI in Toro LGA, and how the program has transformed the lives of many families in the LGA.

He used the opportunity to request for the ‘strong women strong nation’ program to be implemented in his community.

The women of the community came out in mass, showing their excitement about how they were able to be informed on the issues of Violence Against Women.

Other stakeholders present included politicians especially the aspirant of SDP, who promised the change Agents the sum of N100,000, while the aspirant of PRP promised the sum of N5,000 as support. About 300 women attended the event.

The change Agents that spoke included Zainab Tinau, Maryam Adams, Hauwa Ali Ibrahim, Maryam, and Malama Umma.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kurpai community men urged to support women to attend ante-natal, Hospital delivery