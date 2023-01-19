2023: Akwa-Ibom State Govt reads Riot Act against peddlers of political unrest, security tension

“As the 2023 general elections draw near, Akwa Ibom State Government has warned in strong terms political parties and politicians to desist from breeding any form of unrest or security tension in the state, as such attempt would be visited with the full wrath of the law irrespective of party affiliation or status in the society.”

As the 2023 general elections draw near, Akwa Ibom State Government has warned in strong terms political parties and politicians to desist from breeding any form of unrest or security tension in the state, as such attempt would be visited with the full wrath of the law irrespective of party affiliation or status in the society.

The warning was contained in a statement endorsed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong and made available to our correspondent in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital yesterday.

The statement bared the minds of the state government while reacting to recent allegations by the state Chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Campaign Council, Sir Emem Akpabio of an impending attack against the party, by the state government.

Tribune Online recalls that Sir Emem Akpabio had issued a press statement earlier, alleging an impending attack against the YPP by the state government.

Debunking such allegations, the statement assured citizens and residents of the state that the PDP-led administration cannot stoop as low as instigating security tension and would not fail to visit any who tries such, with the full weight of the law.

“Akwa Ibom State for the past seven and a half years of the present administration has not recorded any incident of state-sponsored violence.

“Such alarm by the Young Progressives Party (YPP) can be likened to a murderer who is always afraid of someone walking behind him with a machete,” it teased.

The statement recalled that the government had, in an earlier statement hinted to Akwa Ibom citizens of planned unrest by politicians from opposition parties and however expressed shock that the YPP would own up to the statement.

“We had hinted that the planned unrest was sponsored by politicians from opposition parties, without mentioning any of them. But as usual, the guilty are always afraid. This attitude of self-identification is not strange

“We recall that in 2019, when the State Government criminalized cultism, their candidate, without any direct accusation, took it personally and went on to admit that he was “a cultist…”





“Let us assure their party that in the past seven and a half years of this administration, there has been no incident of state-sponsored violence, and therefore, the citizens and security operatives are well aware that this administration cannot stoop as low as that, rather they recall the prime actors and masterminds of the Ikot Ekpene massacre in 2011, where Senator John James Udoedeghe escaped by the whiskers and the assassination attempt on Senator Helen Esuene at Ukana, Essien Udim.

“We assure them that this administration will not bow to the forces of karma to serve them their meal in their plate. Even from the tone of their response, fair-minded persons will perceive their culpability and the very weak attempt by the guilty to feign innocence. Like a net entanglement, the harder they tried to free themselves, the more guilty they became.

“We reassure the citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom state that the State Government in partnership with security agents will continue to exercise their constitutional responsibility of ensuring the security of lives and property.

“The prevailing peace in Akwa Ibom State must be sustained,” the statement ended.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: Akwa-Ibom State Govt reads Riot Act against peddlers of political unrest, security tension