Delta PDP three-term Reps member defects to APC

Barely three days after dumping the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a former three-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Reyenieju, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

The former Senatorial aspirant of the PDP was decorated with APC robes, a sign that he has fully pitched his tent with the party.

Recall that Reyenieju, who represented Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, resigned his membership of the PDP last Monday night.

In his resignation letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ogheye Ward 1 in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Reyenieju had prayed God to “intervene in the affairs of Delta State, since man has deliberately and consistently failed to make the right decisions.”

Reyenieju’s decoration as a new APC catch was carried out by the APC candidate for the Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas is working tirelessly to ensure a smooth sail for his political party in the forthcoming general elections.

Hon Reyenieju, an Itsekiri, while speaking at the ceremony witnessed by a crowd of APC faithful, vowed to mobilise massively for his new party and ensure that the APC wins overwhelmingly in all elections.

He said the PDP was no longer a home for its members and has deviated from its core objectives, hence, the urgent need to join the APC to rescue Delta State from collapse.

Others decorated by the Joel-Onowakpo Thomas are two-time Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission Chairman and former House of Assembly Member, Hon Tonye Timi as well as former Executive Assistant (Technical Education) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Chairman of the Technical Education Board, Comrade Michael Akpobire.

Hon. Joel-Onowakpo, while decorating the political actors, described them as people who have very vast experience in politics.

Meanwhile, political leader and erstwhile Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has described the APC candidate for Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas as a man with an undeniable capacity to transform the district.





Chief Ibori made the observation when he received Hon Joel-Onowakpo Thomas in his Oghara home, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Joel-Onowakpo had visited the political heavyweight and elder statesman for consultation and to request his support in the forthcoming elections.

While giving his prayers, Chief Ibori described Joel-Onowakpo as a humble man with track records, excellent delivery of service and undeniable capacity to transform Delta South.

He prayed God to grant Joel-Onowakpo victory in his quest to represent his people.

