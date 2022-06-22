2023: Akwa Ibom PDP governorship candidate sets agenda for youths

As the 2023 General Elections draw closer, Akwa Ibom State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has admonished youths on the need to support progressive-minded leaders for better opportunities and development, even as he urged the electorates to vote for credible candidates with the interest of youths at heart.

The governorship hopeful gave the charge while speaking at an interdenominational praise and worship service organised by Christian Youths in Action (CYIA) which took place in Eket.

Eno said the youths must get involved in the electioneering process and support a candidate who must not only be ideas-driven but also a mentor to the youths.

The PDP governorship candidate, who is a seasoned entrepreneur, posited that the choice of leaders was quite critical to the general growth of youths, and noted that it was time for them to take their destinies into their hands.

“You do not just need a governor but a mentor, and to have a governor who will mentor you along the line of legitimate self-development and actualization, you must be involved. Get your PVCs because that is what you will use to support the candidate of your choice when the time comes,” he said.

The PDP standard-bearer further urged the youths to move from a beggarly mindset and get involved in legitimate jobs, adding that God would only bless the works of their hands and not the crumbs from the table of others.

Eno appreciated the group for the initiative, noting that praise and worship were very important in the lives of Christians as, according to him, God inhabits the praises of His people.

While calling for a renewed mindset, he advised the youths to replicate the actions of the Biblical children of Issachar who understood the times and knew what they should do per time.

The Eket inter-denomination service was the second, the first being held at Uyo Senatorial District, with Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District’s Edition billed to hold in July.





In their separate remarks, the leader of CYIA stakeholders in Eket and the convener of CYIA, Pastor Bolaji Ade Israel and Pastor Sunday Umanah respectively noted that CYIA is a platform that aims at mobilising Christian youths for purposeful political involvement.

Umanah revealed that the body had structures in all the political wards and units in the state and had set up modalities in place to commence ward-to-ward sensitisation for the purpose of PVC registration and collection which he said, would enable them to fully participate in the 2023 General Elections.

Also in attendance were Pastor (Mrs) Patience Eno, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Pastor Samuel Effiong, the leaderships of CAN and PFN in Eket Senatorial District, among others.

